Man wanted on gun charges busted with drugs, fake ID in Tri-Taylor: sheriff
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Cook County fugitive who failed to appear in court earlier this year was arrested in Chicago with suspected drugs and a fake ID, officials said.
What we know:
Jordan White, 28, was taken into custody on an active warrant for skipping a March 20 court date, where he faced felony charges including armed habitual criminal, felon in possession or use of a firearm while on parole, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a prior conviction.
Investigators located White outside a residence in the 2400 block of West Polk Street in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood.
During the arrest, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said he was found with suspected cocaine, suspected heroin and a fake driver’s license.
Pictured is Jordan White, 28. (Cook County Sheriff's Office )
White now faces additional drug-related charges, according to the sheriff's office.
What's next:
He appeared in court at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse and was ordered held at Cook County Jail until his next hearing, scheduled for June 5.