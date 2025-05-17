Man wanted on gun charges busted with drugs, fake ID in Tri-Taylor: sheriff

The Brief Jordan White, 28, was arrested on a Cook County warrant after failing to appear in court on felony gun charges. He was taken into custody outside a Tri-Taylor residence and found with suspected cocaine, heroin and a fake ID. White is now facing additional drug charges and is being held at Cook County Jail until his next court date on June 5.



A Cook County fugitive who failed to appear in court earlier this year was arrested in Chicago with suspected drugs and a fake ID, officials said.

What we know:

Jordan White, 28, was taken into custody on an active warrant for skipping a March 20 court date, where he faced felony charges including armed habitual criminal, felon in possession or use of a firearm while on parole, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a prior conviction.

Investigators located White outside a residence in the 2400 block of West Polk Street in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood.

During the arrest, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said he was found with suspected cocaine, suspected heroin and a fake driver’s license.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Pictured is Jordan White, 28. (Cook County Sheriff's Office )

White now faces additional drug-related charges, according to the sheriff's office.

What's next:

He appeared in court at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse and was ordered held at Cook County Jail until his next hearing, scheduled for June 5.