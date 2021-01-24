Chicago police are searching for a man wanted in connection with several convenience store robberies in the Loop.

The man has allegedly stolen items several times in December and January from a convenience store in the 100 block of North Wells Street, Chicago police said.

During one of the robberies, the man implied to the store clerk that he was armed with a handgun, police said.

He is between 40 to 45 years old and about 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.