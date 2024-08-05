Man wanted for exposing himself to people in La Grange

article

Police are searching for a man who exposed himself in La Grange last week.

At about 8:05 p.m. on July 31, the La Grange Police Department responded in the area of 100 S. Brainard Avenue after a man approached individuals and exposed himself, police said.

While investigating, police located surveillance video of the alleged suspect and a vehicle driven to the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s. He was driving a white 2013-2015 Honda Accord.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the La Grange Police Department at (708) 579-2333.