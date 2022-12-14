Man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed vehicle in Chicago, killing passenger: police

article

A 19-year-old northwest Indiana man is accused of crashing his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of his passenger.

Steven Martinez, Jr., of Hobart, faces one felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, one felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in death, two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

On July 21, Martinez allegedly drove recklessly and was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his vehicle in the 5700 block of North Broadway.

The crash killed his passenger — a 20-year-old man.

Martinez was arrested Tuesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.