Man who offered girl a ride in Mount Prospect was 'a concerned parent': police

The subject of a community alert about a reported child luring attempt Wednesday in northwest suburban Mount Prospect has been cleared of wrongdoing, according to police.

The 10-year-old girl was waiting for a school bus about 8:10 a.m. at Lincoln Street and Hi Lusi Avenue when a black Jeep drove by westbound on Lincoln, made a U-turn and pulled up next to her, according to an alert from Mount Prospect police.

He rolled down the window and asked if she wanted a ride to school, police said. When she told him she didn’t, he turned onto Hi Lusi and made another U-turn before parking near the intersection and watching her.

The girl got on the bus when it arrived and reported the incident to her parents after school, police said.

Police said the driver of the Jeep came to the Mount Prospect Police Department and spoke with detectives when he heard about the alert.

Investigators “learned that he was just a concerned parent who was looking out for the 10-year-old girl who was standing out in the rain,” police said. The man has been “cleared of any wrongdoing” and the incident is no longer being investigated as a child luring attempt.