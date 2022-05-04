Man who possessed nearly 12K grams of fentanyl in Will County sentenced to 20 years in prison

A California man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to possessing nearly 12,000 grams of synthetic opioid fentanyl with intent to deliver.

On Dec. 3, 2021, Carlos J. Rosado, was driving eastbound on Interstate 80 near Houbolt Road when Will County deputies stopped him for an improper turn signal and obstructed front windshield, according to prosecutors.

After consenting to a vehicle search, deputies found a false compartment in his GMC Acadia that contained 11,800 grams of fentanyl, 8,600 grams of methamphetamine, and 1,950 grams of cocaine, prosecutors said.

"Fentanyl is now the key driver of the opioid crisis, with a potency 50 times that of heroin," Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said. "Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage. That means the amount of fentanyl Rosado was delivering had the potential to cause the deaths of 5.9 million people -- eight and a half times the entire population of Will County."

Carlos Rosado | CREDIT: Will County PD

Prosecutors said drug dealers have been mixing fentanyl with other drugs like heroin and cocaine due to its potency and low cost, increasing the chances of a fatal reaction.

"An individual who distributes fentanyl is as much a threat as someone with a gun in their hand," Glasgow said.

