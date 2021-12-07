Man arrested after Will County deputies find cocaine, meth and fentanyl in false compartment of vehicle

A California man is facing several drug charges after Will County deputies found a false compartment inside his vehicle that contained methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

On Friday at about 4:30 p.m., Will County deputies made a traffic stop on a GMC Acadia on Interstate 80 near the Houbolt Road exit.

While speaking to the driver, Carlos J. Rosado, deputies suspected that he was involved in criminal activity.

A consensual search of the vehicle was performed by deputies, and a positive identification of narcotics was made by a K9, authorities said.

In a false compartment within the vehicle, deputies found 13 bundles of methamphetamine totaling 8,587 grams, 2 containers of fentanyl pills totaling 1,950 grams, 8 bundles of cocaine totaling 8,800 grams and multiple cell phones.

Rosado, 48 from California, was charged with improper turn, obstructed front windshield, false/secret compartment in vehicle, manufacture/delivery of fentanyl over 900 grams, possession of fentanyl over 900 grams, manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine over 900 grams, possession of methamphetamine over 900 grams, possession of cocaine over 900 grams, and manufacture/delivery of cocaine over 900 grams.

Rosado’s bond was set at $1 million.