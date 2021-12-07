Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested after Will County deputies find cocaine, meth and fentanyl in false compartment of vehicle

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Will County
FOX 32 Chicago

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A California man is facing several drug charges after Will County deputies found a false compartment inside his vehicle that contained methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl. 

On Friday at about 4:30 p.m., Will County deputies made a traffic stop on a GMC Acadia on Interstate 80 near the Houbolt Road exit.

While speaking to the driver, Carlos J. Rosado, deputies suspected that he was involved in criminal activity.

A consensual search of the vehicle was performed by deputies, and a positive identification of narcotics was made by a K9, authorities said.

K9 Malice | CREDIT: Will County PD

In a false compartment within the vehicle, deputies found 13 bundles of methamphetamine totaling 8,587 grams, 2 containers of fentanyl pills totaling 1,950 grams, 8 bundles of cocaine totaling 8,800 grams and multiple cell phones.

Rosado, 48 from California, was charged with improper turn, obstructed front windshield, false/secret compartment in vehicle, manufacture/delivery of fentanyl over 900 grams, possession of fentanyl over 900 grams, manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine over 900 grams, possession of methamphetamine over 900 grams, possession of cocaine over 900 grams, and manufacture/delivery of cocaine over 900 grams.

Carlos Rosado | CREDIT: Will County PD

Rosado’s bond was set at $1 million.