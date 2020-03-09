Man with Alzheimer’s reported missing from South Side

article

An 84-year-old man with Alzheimer’s has been reported missing from Fernwood on the South Side.

Travis Green was last seen March 7 driving a gray 2008 Dodge Durango in the 10300 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

Green may have been headed to the Swap-O-Rama flea market in southwest suburban Alsip, police said.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.