Man, woman found fatally shot at Cook County restaurant: police

A man and woman were killed in a shooting on Thursday at a restaurant in suburban Burbank.

Around 6:38 p.m., Burbank police responded to Frank's Chicago Shrimp House located at 6539 W. 79th Street for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman lying on the floor who was shot multiple times. Police say they attempted first-aid but determined she was deceased.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Officers also discovered a man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Christ Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.