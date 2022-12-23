Man, woman found unconscious in vehicle in Elmhurst after suspected overdose

A man and a woman were found unconscious in a vehicle in Elmhurst early Friday.

At about 3 a.m., two Elmhurst officers, Officer Kuper and Officer Wiegele, were dispatched to Roosevelt Road near York Street for a vehicle stopped facing the wrong direction in the westbound lanes, police said.

When officers arrived, they saw a male driver and a female passenger both unconscious in the front seats.

The vehicle had not been involved in a traffic crash, police said.

The officers saw evidence that indicated both occupants had overdosed on opiates.

The officers administered NARCAN doses to the occupants, police said.

The man regained consciousness within moments. The woman needed additional doses, and the officers provided aid until EMTs arrived.

The two were then transported to the hospital by paramedics.

Inside the vehicle, the officers located powder capsules, which tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, police said.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle recovered at the hospital and were released.

While investigating, police determined the couple purchased and ingested the drug in Chicago right before driving on the expressway toward Elmhurst.

The 35-year-old driver was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of drugs and improper stopping on a roadway.

Additional charges are pending.