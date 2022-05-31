Man and woman seriously wounded by gunfire inside West Englewood residence

A 27-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were shot while inside a residence early Tuesday morning in West Englewood on the South Side.

Chicago police said the pair were inside the residence in the 6300 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 1:09 a.m. when someone fired shots from a nearby alley.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and the woman was struck on the hip, police said.

They were both transported to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Police said the gunman fled the scene on foot and no one is in custody.

Advertisement

Area One detectives continue to investigate.