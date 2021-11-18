Man, woman shot in home invasion in East Garfield Park

A man and a woman were shot Thursday morning during a home invasion in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Two gunmen forced their way inside the pair's residence at 12:38 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Jackson Boulevard and started shooting, police said.

The woman, 49, and the 42-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and were taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

