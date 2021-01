A 32-year-old man was shot Friday night in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

He was riding on the passenger side of a vehicle about 11:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Lawndale Avenue when shots were fired from a black-colored Bentley, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the leg and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.