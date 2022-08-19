Man wounded in Brainerd drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood.

The 43-year-old had just parked his car around 4:45 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Emerald Avenue when a white sedan pulled up and someone in the rear seat started shooting, police said.

The man was struck in the cheek and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, according to police.

The vehicle fled southbound on Emerald Avenue.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.