A 35-year-old man was wounded Wednesday in a drive-by on the Dan Ryan expressway in Fuller Park on the South Side.

About 2:15 a.m. he was driving on the expressway when someone inside a silver SUV fired shots at him near the 47th Street exit, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the buttocks and rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was treated and released, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.