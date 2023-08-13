Man wounded in exchange of gunfire with attempted carjackers in the Loop

A man was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a group of people who tried to take his car at gunpoint in the Loop Sunday morning.

Chicago police say the victim, 44, was in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street at 4 a.m. when several male suspects approached him and attempted to steal his car at gunpoint.

There was a shootout and the victim was struck in the right leg before the offenders fled.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspects fled in a black Dodge SUV.

The incident is under investigation.