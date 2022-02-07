Man wounded in Little Village drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 11:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of South St. Louis Avenue when someone inside a black sedan started shooting, police said.

He was struck in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

