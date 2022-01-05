Man wounded in River North shooting

A man was shot while sitting in a parked car Wednesday morning in the River North neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was in the backseat of a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. parked in the 200 block of West Ohio Street when he was struck by gunfire in the leg, police said. It was not immediately clear where the shots were fired from.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP