Man wounded in Rogers Park shootout allegedly opened fire at cops trying to recover ex-girlfriend’s stolen dog

A 31-year-old man is accused of shooting at Chicago police officers in Rogers Park who were trying to recover a dog he allegedly stole from his ex-girlfriend, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Kenneth Olugbode, of Rogers Park, was ordered held without bail on three counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at officers that stopped his vehicle about 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Cook County state’s attorney’s office said.

Body camera footage allegedly shows Olugbode get out of his vehicle, stand behind the driver’s side door and fire two shots at officers approaching from the front, according to the state’s attorney’s office. Multiple officers returned fire, striking Olugbode and sending him to the hospital, where he remains in “serious but stable condition.”

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has not yet made the body camera footage public. A spokesperson would only confirm that they are investigating the use of force.

The shooting was the culmination of days of tension between Olugbode and his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend, with whom he was on good terms until he accused her of stealing money from him over the weekend, prosecutors said.

Olugbode allegedly appeared at the woman’s home Monday, pulled out a gun and demanded she accompany him to his home to look for the money, prosecutors said. She tried to get out of his car, but he allegedly pulled her back in, and was only able to escape Olugbode’s apartment when he went to another room.

The woman then called police and saw Olugbode drive away from his apartment, prosecutors said. As she was speaking to officers, she allegedly received a video from Olugbode showing her dog in his car, threatening to kill the dog or put him in the trunk.

The woman stayed in contact with the officers and texted one of them Tuesday to tell them where Olugbode was planning on meeting her, prosecutors said. When the officers arrived to the scene in street clothes and an unmarked car, they saw Olugbode driving his white Toyota Avalon, turned their sirens on and followed him.

Olugbode continued to drive, albeit slowly, and didn’t stop until another squad car boxed him in in the 6900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue, prosecutors said. That’s when the officers got out of the car in front, and Olugbode allegedly opened fire. Three officers fired a total of 19 shots in return, prosecutors said.

Olugbode was struck in both his shoulders, his hip and his hand, prosecutors said. The body camera footage allegedly shows Olugbode’s semi-automatic gun lying on the ground about six feet away from him.

Olugbode also faces a felony count of aggravated unlawful restraint in connection with the incident, prosecutors said. Additionally, he has an extraditable outstanding warrant from Louisiana, where he was charged with aggravated assault with a gun.

The woman’s dog was never found, prosecutors said.

Olugbode is due for another hearing Dec. 28.