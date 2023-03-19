Man wounded in South Side drive-by shooting

A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in a parked vehicle in Woodlawn Saturday night.

Police say the victim was in the 500 block of East 67th Street around 8:48 p.m. when multiple people in a while vehicle began shooting at him.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he's listed in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

No arrests were reported. Area One Detectives are investigating.