Manhattan residents begin cleanup after 'very scary' storm blows through

The storms that raced across the Chicago area Monday night caused widespread damage, with unincorporated Manhattan in the southwest suburbs being especially hard hit.

Robin Cabay was at home when the storm swept in.

"It was very loud. Very scary. We knew something bad had happened because it was a very loud sound," she said.

What emergency officials are calling a tornado swept through the Ranch Oaks subdivision, tearing trees out of the ground, snapping others in half, and splintering giant branches like matchsticks.

"All of a sudden this wind came in like gangbusters," said resident Jim McCarthy. "I thought it was time to go in the house. And as soon as I grabbed my door handle, a big limb on the house next door came down and hit my garage."

"I opened up the blinds, I looked out the window, it sounded like a train coming," added John Donegan.

Today, the sound of chainsaws fills the air as residents and volunteers work to clear yards and roads of broken branches and downed trees. Many of those trees fell on cars and homes.

"A tree came straight in and went right into my bedroom. It’s sticking into my bedroom right now," said Cabay. "Collapsed the roof so we had a flood last night."

The storm also snapped nearly every power line in the neighborhood. Residents have been told power won’t be back until Friday, prompting many to pack bags and pets.

Emergency responders walked through the neighborhood this afternoon, handing out water and assisting residents.

"Kind of why we’re here right now. To make sure our residents are OK," said Jackie O’Hara of the Manhattan Fire Protection District. "If they need something, we can give them those resources. But it’s hard to rebuild, especially when you’ve been here as long as a lot of them have been here."

Amid the destruction, others are stepping in to help in any way they can. One woman walked door-to-door with a box of donuts.

"Manhattan is a very small town. Everybody’s always helping each other," said Lauryn Corcoran. "We drove here and it’s just awful. So something we can do… Everybody loves donuts."