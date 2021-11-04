Manny's Deli to feed Chicago Bulls, overnight shelter for young adults

The Chicago Bulls and Manny's Deli have agreed to a tasty deal.

Manny's Deli reached out to the team on Twitter, offering to feed the entire team and an organization of its choosing.

And the Bulls decided to play ball!

On Wednesday night, they agreed and asked Manny's to help feed "The Crib" at Night Ministry.

It's an overnight shelter for young adults.