Wrongfully convicted man wins $50M in lawsuit against City of Chicago, police detectives

Marcel Brown, who spent nearly a decade in prison for a murder he did not commit, was awarded $50 million by a federal jury on Monday in his lawsuit against the City of Chicago and two police detectives.

The jury also granted him $50,000 in punitive damages.

Brown was arrested at the age of 18 and convicted in 2011 for the murder of Paris Jackson in Amundsen Park. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison before being exonerated and declared innocent.

Brown’s conviction was overturned when it was revealed that, according to the lawsuit, police officers had coerced false statements, fabricated evidence and withheld key information from both the defense and prosecution.

Brown and his attorneys (Loevy & Loevy) spoke about the case at a press conference outside the Dirksen Courthouse.

