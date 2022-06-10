'March for Our Lives' returns to Chicago area Saturday: here's what you need to know

Local organizers are hard at work getting ready for a national day of gun violence marches, as the pressure is growing for US lawmakers to make a move.

"I think the description was — it was like a warzone in some of these neighborhoods," said Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth.

On Friday, Duckworth visited the Gresham Community Center, along with local leaders, to discuss the impact of gun violence in Chicago.

She also called on lawmakers to tighten gun laws as a result of numerous mass shootings recently.

"The bottom line is if 10 Republicans in the United States Senate are willing to pass bipartisan bill that strengthens background checks, raises the age for purchasing a rifle to 21, and establishes red flag laws — I will do whatever I can to support those or other meaningful reforms that can also save lives," Duckworth said.

There have been more than 240 mass shootings in the US this year alone. According to published reports, we’re on track to match or surpass last year — the deadliest year on record for mass shootings — 692 to be exact.

Here in Chicago, more than 1,300 people have been shot this year and at least 270 people killed.

"We’re marching because over 45,000 Americans are killed every year by gun violence. We're marching because guns are now the leading cause of death among children," said Rachel Jacoby, March for Our Lives organizer.

All weekend long, various "March for Our Lives" rallies will take place nationwide, including in Highland Park. The youth led group is once again demanding action on gun safety, also calling for more resources for young people.

"Tomorrow … at 2:30 p.m., you can expect a march through downtown Highland Park, a moment of silence to honor the recent victims of gun violence, and then a rally with speakers including activists, educators, parents, survivors of gun violence, community leaders and more," Jacoby said.