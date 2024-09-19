RV catches fire, propane tanks explode in McHenry County; 2 people and dog escape flames

article

Two people and a dog are safe after an RV erupted in flames in Marengo Wednesday night.

At about 8:49 p.m., the Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts responded to an RV fire at 19609 Harmony Rd. at the Lehman's Lakeside RV Resort.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a 36-foot RV that was fully engulfed in flames. Trees and grass also caught fire as a result.

During the initial response, fire officials said several propane tanks reportedly exploded. Fortunately, the explosions did not cause any secondary fires.

Firefighters were able to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent vehicles, fire officials said.

Two people and their dog were able to escape the RV before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The RV was considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.