Mariah Acosta: Chicago girl goes missing, police ask for help finding her

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Mariah Acosta was last seen Friday near 16th Street and Drake Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood, police said.

Acosta is described as a white Hispanic girl, with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5-feet tall and weighing 100 pounds.

Mariah Acosta | Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Chicago police at 312-745-8251.