Mariah Acosta: Chicago girl goes missing, police ask for help finding her
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.
Mariah Acosta was last seen Friday near 16th Street and Drake Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood, police said.
Acosta is described as a white Hispanic girl, with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5-feet tall and weighing 100 pounds.
Mariah Acosta | Chicago Police Department
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Chicago police at 312-745-8251.