Marijuana dispensary training center opens in Wrigleyville

A new marijuana dispensary training center just opened up in Wrigleyville.

Cresco Labs converted its original Lake View storefront into the Illinois Cannabis Education Center.

The training center is modeled after a dispensary and will aid those interested in operating a dispensary of their own.

Cresco is calling it "the industry's first business incubator and workforce development center."

Trainees will learn everything from how to follow compliance protocols to running camera systems, security systems, ordering systems and how to organize and store the product.

"What it'll be able to provide is a full retrofitted dispensary, state approved, and the only thing that's not there is cannabis. But everything else is there," said Chima Enyia the Executive Vice President of Cresco.

Cresco is giving first priority to community members they say have historically been impacted by the war on drugs.

They will also work with colleges and universities.