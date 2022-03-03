Mark Wahlberg in Chicago: Actor talks becoming a priest in 'Father Stu'

Academy-Award nominated actor Mark Wahlberg was in Chicago Thursday to talk about his new film "Father Stu" and stopped by the FOX 32 Studios to talk with Jake Hamilton.

"Father Stu" tells the true story of Stuart Long, a man who spent a good portion of his life fighting, drinking and attempting to land small acting gigs – until a near-fatal motorcycle accident left him with a new life perspective and the dream of being a priest.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Like Long, Wahlberg also found faith later in life and that led to his desire to bring this story to the big screen.

"I’d seen the disappointment in my parents eyes when I got into trouble," Wahlberg said. "As soon as I turned my life around and started focusing on my faith, great things started to happen.

"So I really wanted to make this movie to take time from the gifts I’d been given to do God’s work."

Advertisement

"Father Stu" opens in theaters on April 13th.