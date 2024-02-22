Workers temporarily evacuated at Markham Amazon Warehouse due to a nearby fire

Workers were temporarily evacuated at an Amazon fulfillment center in Markham Thursday morning after a fire was reported nearby.

The fulfillment center is located at 2201 W. 159th Street and employs thousands of people.

It was initially reported that the fire was inside the facility. However, an Amazon spokesperson said the fire was not located inside the warehouse, but instead workers were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

The Markham Fire Chief reported that there was a nearby fire and the smoke got into the ventilation of the warehouse facility. Due to the smoke, someone pulled the fire alarm inside and the fire department responded to the scene.

There were no injuries reported.

Operations at the fulfillment center resumed about an hour later after fire officials gave the all-clear.

Editor's note: A public information officer originally stated there was a small fire to a robotic system. The Markham Fire Chief later said the fire was not inside the facility. The story has been corrected to reflect the changes.