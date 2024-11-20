Chicago crime: 18-year-old man arrested in connection to Marquette Park carjacking

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a carjacking that occurred last month on the city’s Southwest Side.

The suspect, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, authorities said.

The charges relate to an Oct. 21 incident in the 2500 block of West 64th Street, where the teen allegedly used a firearm to steal a vehicle and other belongings from a 27-year-old victim. Police said other suspects were involved in the crime.

Police arrested the suspect Tuesday in the 6000 block of South Western Avenue.

No further details have been released at this time.