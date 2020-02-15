Marquette Park man has been missing since October

article

Police are looking for a man missing since October last year.

Egyptian Griffis, 24, was last seen Oct. 9 in the vicinity of 66th Street and Maplewood Avenue in Marquette Park, Chicago police said in a missing person alert. He was wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans.

Griffis is 5-foot-10, 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.