Marsh Elementary students receive new bikes for 'National Random Acts of Kindness Week'
CHICAGO - It was an exciting Monday at Marsh Elementary on Chicago's Southeast Side.
In celebration of "National Random Acts of Kindness Week," kindergartners were surprised with brand-new bikes.
The new sets of wheels were donated by student athletes from schools all over the Chicago region.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
A teacher at the school, Ms. Esme Avila, was also awarded for her dedication to students.