Marsh Elementary students receive new bikes for 'National Random Acts of Kindness Week'

It was an exciting time at Marsh Elementary on Chicago's Southeast Side.

In celebration of "National Random Acts of Kindness Week," kindergartners were surprised with brand-new bikes.

The new sets of wheels were donated by student athletes from schools all over the Chicago region.

A teacher at the school, Ms. Esme Avila, was also awarded for her dedication to students.