Rev. Marshall Hatch celebrates 30 years of inspiring leadership at New Mount Pilgrim Church

Thirty years in a single job is quite an accomplishment. But 30 years leading one of the city's biggest churches? That's a blessing.

On Sunday, it was a celebration on the West Side as the Reverend Marshall Hatch marked 30 years in the pulpit.

Hatch was joined by scores of parishioners and faith leaders to mark the monumental occasion of leading the New Mount Pilgrim Church in the West Garfield Park neighborhood for three decades.

At the start of the service, a receiving line of well-wishers gave Hatch cards and notes of appreciation. The 65-year-old minister took over the church in 1993 when its minister died suddenly, and since then has built it into a powerhouse of the social justice movement, leading marches against police brutality and building a $10 million wellness center for the community.

Among those who paid tribute Sunday was the Reverend Ira Acree.

"Thank God for Doctor Hatch. For the leader in our city. Thank God for this man of God. Taking on police reform. Taking on advocating for a witness protection group. Taking on the fight for equitable schools for all of God's children," Acree said.

"It's a calling. I actually had God tell me I didn't get out there and help people, and it ain't going to do nothing for me. The Lord told me the only reason I sustain you is so you can do what I tell you to do," said Hatch.

Even though he's at retirement age, there are no signs Rev. Hatch plans to retire anytime soon.