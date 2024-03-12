Marshawn Mitchell murder: FBI joins probe in Country Club Hills

The FBI has stepped into the investigation of a suburban murder, aiming to gather fresh leads regarding the individual who opened fire into a crowd following a homecoming football game.

The fatal shooting occurred last September outside Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills. An unidentified assailant discharged a firearm into a gathering after the game, fatally striking 14-year-old freshman Marshawn Mitchell.

"Put yourself in my shoes. How would you feel if it was your child? You would want justice. You would want someone to come forward and speak up for your child," expressed Amanda Lenore, Mitchell’s mother.

Lenore spoke out on Tuesday as the FBI joined the investigation into her son's murder.

Launching a media tipline, the FBI will enable the public to upload cellphone video or audio, or texts, which forensic agents will subsequently analyze.

Mitchell was among a large group of students walking along 175th Street in Country Club Hills after the football game when an individual brandished a firearm and opened fire on the crowd.

Authorities state Mitchell was not the intended target. Despite the presence of numerous witnesses, law enforcement has encountered difficulty in obtaining information. To incentivize cooperation, an $18,000 reward has been established, and Mitchell’s mother hopes the FBI's tipline will encourage individuals with knowledge of the incident to come forward.

"It's hard to get a witness to come forward. And by Marshawn being killed in front of so many kids, so many students, that's kind of, you know, devastating that no one has come forward yet," expressed Lenore.

"It is okay to provide us information anonymously. We understand that people may not want to leave their names, and that's okay. What we're really looking for is the video, not necessarily the person who submits it," stated Siobhan Johnson, FBI Special Agent.

While it's somewhat unusual for the FBI to involve itself in a local murder case, the Country Club Hills Police Department sought their assistance in gathering evidence in the case.

The website to upload information is HERE.