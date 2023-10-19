Martin Scorsese reflects on legendary career, talks 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Widely considered to be the greatest living filmmaker, legendary director Martin Scorsese returns to the big screen this weekend with his latest masterpiece "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Based on the true story of the murders that occurred within the Osage tribe at the hands of white men attempting to get their hands on the oil rights of the tribe, Scorsese’s three and a half hour epic is widely considered to be one of the year’s very best films.

Scorsese sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter to discuss his latest film – but also look back on a career of masterpieces from the last 50 years: everything from "Taxi Driver" and "Raging Bull" to "Goodfellas" and "The Departed."

"Killers of the Flower Moon" reunites Scorsese’s long-time muses Robert De Niro and Leonard DiCaprio and opens in theaters Friday.