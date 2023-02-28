Actor Martin Short gives up plane seat so Chance the Rapper, daughter could sit next to each other

Chance the Rapper shared a story of his chance encounter with actor Martin Short.

The Chicago rapper was recently flying with his 7-year-old daughter when he noticed their seats weren't together.

He said he didn't want to inconvenience anyone by asking them to switch, that's when Short came up to him and offered to swap seats.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Chance said he didn't realize who the man was at first until he stood up.

He said his daughter freaked out because she's a big fan of his role in "The Santa Clause 3."