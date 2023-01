article

A 15-year-old boy was reported missing from Chicago's North West Side on Friday.

Police say Martino Malesky was last seen at school on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 6500 block of West Bryn Mawr in Norwood Park.

Malesky is Hispanic with brown eyes and brown hair. He's 6 ft and 150 lbs.

Contact CPD Special Victim's Unit at 312-746-654 with any information,