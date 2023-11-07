Marvel's latest blockbuster 'The Marvels' soars into theaters this weekend

The 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe hits the big screen this weekend with the release of the new superhero blockbuster "The Marvels."

The film, which is the sequel to the billion-dollar-grossing original film "Captain Marvel," is directed by filmmaker Nia DaCosta, who is both the youngest director to ever step behind the camera for a Marvel film and the first Black female director to ever helm a movie in the franchise.

DaCosta sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss the recent Variety article which called her out for going into production on a new movie while "The Marvels" was still in post-production.

"I think there’s just a lot of energy and criticism around Marvel anyway," DaCosta said. "So I’m not surprised. But for me personally, it was literally just that they moved the date of the film four different times. And so, instead of it being a two-year process, which I was deeply committed to, it became a three-and-a-half-year process."

"The Marvels" hits theaters on Friday, Nov. 10.