Mary Elizabeth Winstead talks new Netflix movie 'Kate'

It’s a new brutal and bloody revenge film – actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars in the new Netflix action movie Kate.

Winstead stars as an assassin who is poisoned and has only 24 hours to avenge her future death and kill the men responsible.

Winstead underwent a variety of stunt training to pull off the film, reminiscent of The Matrix and John Wick. FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with the actress about the coolest thing she learned for the role that she still remembers today.

"Funnily enough, I learned how to drive a stick shift for this movie," Winstead said. "Driving an old car, someone had to teach me how to do it. So I got to learn how to do that, which is a very practical thing."

She did add, however, that she hasn’t done much driving stick since the production of Kate wrapped, but she appreciated being taught this new and useful skill.

Kate starts streaming on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 10.