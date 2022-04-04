Maryland rapper Goonew's dead body put on public display in DC nightclub

Videos of a deceased Maryland rapper have been circulating the internet after his family held a home-going celebration for him inside a popular D.C. nightclub.

The online videos show the lifeless body of Markelle Morrow, also known as Goonew, propped up on a stage inside Bliss Nightclub.

The memorial service took place Sunday, several weeks after the 24-year-old was fatally shot in District Heights, Maryland.

Bliss released a statement on the matter after numerous people questioned via social media why the rapper's body – adorned with designer clothes and a crown atop his head – was on public display.

"Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends and fans," the nightclub wrote on its Twitter and Instagram accounts. "Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration.

"Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time."

A source who attended the event confirmed to The Shade Room that there was a $40 cover fee to enter the event, which was dubbed "The Final Show."

Between 2018 and 2021, Goonew released 10 projects – equipped with songs such as "Stain," "No Diss," and "Hoodrich" featuring Lil Dude. In 2017, Goonew was also featured on a song titled "Fox 5 Gang."

Prince George's County police found the up-and-coming rapper suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot in the 3400 block of Walters Lane on March 18. Morrow was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit detectives are still investigating the incident and are working to identify and arrest the suspect or suspects who shot and killed Morrow. Police are currently offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of a suspect in the shooting.