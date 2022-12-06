Mask-wearing gunman shoots woman in Kenwood

A woman was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 21-year-old was outside just before midnight in the 4700 block of South Ellis Avenue when she was shot at by someone wearing a mask, police said.

The woman was shot twice in the ankle and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.