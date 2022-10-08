Masked men use Facebook Marketplace to rob victims: Chicago police

article

Chicago police are investigating a slew of armed robberies in Chicago's Englewood area where the offenders use social media to lure the victims.

Since July, police have seen nearly 20 robberies that involve social media resale apps like Facebook Marketplace and Offer Up.

In each incident the victims used the apps to sell motorbikes or ATVs. The victims would meet up with perspective buyers and the offenders would take the victims' property at gunpoint, officials say.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

6700 block of South Elizabeth on Oct. 5 at 1:30 p.m.

6700 block of South Elizabeth on Oct. 1 at 10:30 a.m.

5800 block of South Elizabeth on Sept. 30 at 3:00 p.m.

6700 block of South Elizabeth on Sept. 19 at 8:00 p.m.

6700 block of South Elizabeth on Sept. 18 at 5:00 p.m.

6700 block of South Elizabeth on Sept. 14 at 11:41 a.m.

6700 block of South Elizabeth on Sept. 11 at 4:50 p.m.

6700 block of South Elizabeth on Sept. 11 at 3:15 p.m.

6700 block of South Elizabeth on Sept. 08 at 4:16 p.m.

6700 block of South Elizabeth on Sept. 06 at 6:40 p.m.

6700 block of South Elizabeth on Sept. 05 at 5:45 p.m.

6700 block of South Elizabeth on Aug. 30 at 12:00 a.m.

6700 block of South Elizabeth on Aug. 13 at 10:00 p.m.

6700 block of South Throop Street on July 29 at 8:20 p.m.

6700 block of South Elizabeth on July 25 at 9:00 p.m.

6800 block of South Ada Street on July 17 at 5:00 p.m.

6700 block of South Elizabeth on July 17 at 1:15 p.m.

Police are searching for four Black men, ages 18-30, wearing black clothes and ski mask and armed with a black handgun that has an extended magazine.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.