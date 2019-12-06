Masked suspect tried to grab boy's hand, lure him into vehicle in Chicago: police

Police are searching for a masked suspect who attempted to lure a 15-year-old boy into a vehicle Thursday in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

A male got out of his vehicle about 7:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Karlov Avenue and tried to grab the teen by the hand, Chicago police said.

The teen was able to escape unharmed, and the male fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The suspect was described as 6-foot-3 and weighing 300 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black ski mask, black coat, black pants and black boots.

He was driving a newer model Ford conversion van with dark tinted windows, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.