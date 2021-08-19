Masks required indoors starting Friday in Chicago

Everyone will be required to wear a mask in any indoor public place in the city of Chicago starting Friday.

This includes both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

It's all because of the Delta variant. Numbers are skyrocketing.

The hope is that by clamping down now, the spread of COVID-19 will mitigate.

Anywhere a person goes, whether it's the grocery store or the gym or the common area of your apartment building, you will have to mask up.

Ken Meyer from the city's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection says you can go maskless if you wanna eat or drink outside, but that's no longer acceptable indoors.