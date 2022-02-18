Expand / Collapse search
Masks still required in CPS, despite court dismissal of Pritzker's appeal

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
Published 
Chicago Public Schools
FOX 32 Chicago

Appellate court dismisses Gov. Pritzker's appeal over school mask mandate

Gov. JB Pritzker's appeal asking to reimplement the mask mandate in Illinois schools was rejected by an appellate court Friday morning.

CHICAGO - Although an Illinois appellate court has blocked Governor J.B. Pritzker's appeal of a downstate judge's ruling over masks in schools, Chicago Public School students will still be wearing masks in the classroom – for the time being. 

The decision to block Pritzker's appeal was made late Thursday night. This now leaves it up to individual school districts to decide whether they will impose a mask mandate for students and teachers. 

On Friday, CPS released a statement saying the schools will continue to enforce universal masking. 

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) stands by our proven COVID-19 safety mitigation measures and is pleased the Appellate Court has confirmed that the Temporary Restraining Order does not prohibit school districts from independently requiring masks, vaccinations for staff, and requiring individuals who have tested positive or have been exposed to COVID-19 to learn/work from home.

"Our schools will continue to enforce these policies, including mandated universal masking.These safety measures are what have allowed us to provide our students with the in-person learning environment they need throughout this school year. We will continue to follow these protocols until such time as our public health partners advise us that restrictions can be safely lifted."

CPS says it is encouraged to see COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline, adding the schools are optimistic about what this could mean for school communities in the future. 