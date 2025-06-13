Mason Thames recreates iconic scene in 'How to Train Your Dragon' remake

The Brief A live-action remake of the 2010 animated hit "How to Train Your Dragon" has landed in theaters this weekend. Directed by original filmmaker Dane DeBlois, the film stars Mason Thames as Hiccup, a young Viking who befriends a dragon named Toothless. Thames told FOX 32 he was both nervous and excited to recreate the movie’s iconic first contact scene between Hiccup and Toothless.



A live-action remake of a beloved 2010 animated film is flying into theaters, as "How To Train Your Dragon" prepares to fire up the box office this weekend.

The film, directed by the original film’s writer/director Dane DeBlois, tells the story of the young viking Hiccup and his newfound relationship with his dragon Toothless. The lead role is played by actor Mason Thames, who had the chance to re-create the animated film’s most iconic shot – where Hiccup and Toothless first make contact and touch each other.

What they're saying:

Thames sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to talk about shooting that scene, saying "It was terrifying but also very exciting."

"That scene itself is so iconic and one of the most iconic scenes in animated movie history. Going into it, I was scared because I wanted to get it right."

"How to Train Your Dragon" is now playing in theaters.