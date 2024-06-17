At least five mass shootings took place around the country over the weekend

article

A string of violent incidents erupted across the U.S. this weekend with at least five mass shootings occurring on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Authorities are investigating a mass shooting on Saturday at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.

RELATED: Brooklands Splashpad shooting: Suspect dead after wounding 9 in Rochester Hills

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the shooter was 42-year-old Michael William Nash of Shelby Township. Nash opened fire at the splash pad, injuring nine people, including two young brothers and their mother, the Associated Press reported.

The splash pad shooting was one of at least five mass shootings from the weekend. Six people were shot in a residential neighborhood in Lathrup Village, another Detroit suburb.

In a third shooting in the Michigan area, Detroit Police responded to a home on Saturday night where a total of five people were shot – one of whom died from their injuries.

RELATED: Metro Detroit mass shootings: 1 dead, 19 hurt at 3 locations across Southeast Michigan

Authorities said five people were shot; one man in his 20s and four girls ranging from 14 to 20 years old. The fifth victim – an adult woman – died from her injuries.

In other incidents, seven people were shot at a party in Methuen, Massachusetts, and eight people were shot during a Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock, Texas. Two people were killed in that shooting, the Associated Press reported.

RELATED: MMA fighter claims self-defense in deadly north Phoenix shooting at Twin Peaks

The weekend shootings are among over 200 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2024, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, not including the shooter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



