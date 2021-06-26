Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:30 PM CDT, LaSalle County
14
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:30 PM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 11:45 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Cook County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 11:06 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Grundy County
River Flood Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, DuPage County, Will County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 11:45 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Newton County, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Jasper County

Massachusetts police say man crashed semi-truck, shot and killed 2 people, then was killed by officers

By Paul Best
Published 
Updated 19 hours ago
News
FOX News

WINTHROP, Mass. - A suspected gunman was killed by police Saturday afternoon in Winthrop, Massachusetts after he allegedly crashed a stolen semi-truck into a building, shot and killed two bystanders, then was gunned down by responding officers, Massachusetts State Police told WFXT, the Fox-affiliated TV station in Boston. 

People who live near the scene told WBZ-TV that a man crashed a truck he was driving into a brick building and gunshots were heard as the driver ran away. 

Two bystanders, a male and a female, were shot and killed after the crash. 

"We are investigating whether the male may have been trying to engage the suspect to end the threat. The female and male are both deceased," Massachusetts State Police told WFXT.

"Winthrop Police arrived on scene within moments and shot the suspect. The suspect also is deceased." 

RELATED: Deadly Pride parade crash was accidental, Fla. officials say

One police officer was also taken to a hospital but was not seriously injured. 

At least one other SUV appeared to have wrecked near the scene as well, WZB-TV reports.

"There are multiple injured people and motorists are asked to avoid the area to allow first responders unrestricted access to the scene," Winthrop Police said. 