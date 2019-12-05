Expand / Collapse search

Massive flames erupt in vacant skating rink in San Bernardino

By Mary Stringini
Published 
Updated 59 mins ago
FOX 11 Los Angeles

Massive flames erupt in commercial building fire in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A commercial building became completely engulfed in flames Thursday morning in San Bernardino. 

The fire broke out at a vacant commercial structure in the 2100 block of N. Lugo Avenue around 6:40 a.m. The 20,000 square foot building was built in 1950 and was once the Stardust Skating Center, a roller rink in the city.

San Bernardino County firefighters responded to the 2nd alarm fire and encountered heavy smoke, causing them to respond using a transitional attack.

The raging fire sent a huge column of smoke into the air, that was visible for miles over the city, as seen in aerial footage from SkyFOX.

The fire was knocked down shortly before 9 a.m. as crews continued to put out its hotspots.

The building sustained heavy damage, according to fire officials.

(Photo by Tod Sudmeir, FirePhoto564) (Tod Sudmeir, FirePhoto564)

One firefighter received a minor injury and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.