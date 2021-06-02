Massive hole in the ground reported on Chicago's South Side

A FOX 32 News viewer sent in photos of a massive hole in the ground in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

The hole is located near 69th Street and Stony Island.

The hole appears to be a giant pothole. However, some on social media are claiming it looks to be a sinkhole forming.

Reported pothole at 69th and Stony Island in Chicago.

A 311 complaint was filed Wednesday and the Chicago Department of Transportation says the estimated completion time for fixing the hole is seven days.

However, FOX 32 reached out to the city and a spokesperson said the hole would be fixed immediately.

"That hole can actually kill someone!" one user posted on Facebook.

Another added, "Yes this an EMERGENCY! this is a sink hole, 7 days is way too long of a wait!"

